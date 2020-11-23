2 in custody after Chicago cop dragged by vehicle near Red Line station

An officer was injured Monday after being dragged by a vehicle on the South Side.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Impala about 8:10 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Lafayette Avenue when the car sped off, dragging an officer by the driver’s side door, Chicago police said.

The Impala struck a pole at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station, causing the officer to be ejected from the door and strike a fixed object, police said.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Chicago Fire Department officials said the officer was in serious condition.

Two people were taken into custody, police said.