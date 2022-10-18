Chicago cop suspended after lying about being Proud Boys member

A Chicago police officer is being suspended for more than 100 days after lying about being a part of a far right extremist group.

Officials say Robert Bakker was on a Proud Boys group chat, and helped organize meet-ups in Chicago.

The Inspector General's Office says he lied about being in the group and going to a Proud Boys barbecue.

He will be suspended for 120 days.

Several members of the Proud Boys have been indicted in federal court for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.