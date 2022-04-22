Chicago cops shoot armed man in Pullman neighborhood: police

Chicago police officers shot an armed suspect Friday night on the South Side.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at 112th and Langley in the Pullman neighborhood. After encountering the suspect, police say he pointed his weapon at officers and officers opened fire.

Officers immediately rendered life-saving aid, police said.

The suspect was then taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Two guns and a knife were recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.

Guns recovered at the scene | Chicago police

Chicago's police oversight agency (COPA) responded to the scene. The officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days, police said.

Area Detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.