Chicago coronavirus relief fund raises $8 million in just one day

There is a new website to raise money for the fight against COVID-19 in Chicago and it has already raised millions of dollars.

The Chicago Community Trust and United Way of Metro Chicago launched the website on Tuesday and in just one day, it raised more than $8 million.

Money raised will go to nonprofits with experience in providing food, housing, health care, childcare and other crucial assistance.

Both individuals and corporations can donate online at chicagocovid19responsefund.org.

