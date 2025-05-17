Chicago City Council members to consider $62M in police misconduct settlements

The Brief A Chicago City Council committee is expected to vote on more than $62M in police misconduct settlements. If approved, the bulk of the settlement money, $48M, would go to three men who were wrongfully convicted in a deadly arson and spent decades in prison. The City Council's Finance Committee is scheduled to meet to vote on the settlements on Monday.



Members of the Chicago City Council will consider whether to approve a little over $62 million in settlements for multiple police misconduct cases this month.

The council’s Finance Committee will meet on Monday to potentially vote on the four cases, which could then be approved by the full council on Wednesday.

3 men wrongfully convicted

The backstory:

The bulk of the money, $48 million, could be paid to three men who spent decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted in a September 1986 arson that killed two brothers.

On Sept. 21, 1986, two men were killed in a fire at 2603 W. 24th Place. Investigators suspected arson, according to court documents. Months later, the men were arrested.

Arthur Almendarez, John Galvan, and Francisco Nañez were all convicted in connection with the deadly arson, but claimed the convictions were based on fabricated evidence after they were coerced during their interrogations.

The men claimed that police used physical torture and mental abuse to get a confession out of the men. They’ve all maintained their innocence in the case.

A judge ruled there was no evidence aside from the signed statements connecting the men to the crime. The court cited detectives’ history of coercing confessions and said the signed statements weren’t enough evidence.

Their convictions were overturned, and the men were released in 2022.

If aldermen approve the settlement, Galvan and Almendarez would each be awarded $20 million, and Nañez would receive $8 million.

What's next:

The Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Monday.

At that meeting, members are also expected to vote on a $15.5 million settlement with a parking meter company, ending years of legal disputes over its contentious parking meter lease agreement.