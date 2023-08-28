Chicago couple celebrates 50 years of wedded bliss: 'always and forever'

A South Side couple has celebrated half a century of wedded bliss with another wedding.

Married for the first time in 1973 at Chicago’s New Tabernacle Baptist Church, Jackie and Annette Washington did it all over again in Hammond on Sunday.

"God truly made us for each other," said Annette, as the couple shared their own vows. "You are mine, and I am yours, always and forever."

The couple has been married now for 50 years and met each other while Christmas shopping at the old Marshall Fields in Chicago.

The ceremony was officiated by their son Jack, who lives in Dallas.

The couple jumped the broom, relived their first dance and even made their kids a little nervous with a garter retrieval.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The couple attributes their long relationship to a love of God and time spent together.

"Just spend quality time with each other and communicate what your day was, what you plan on doing in the upcoming week, anything of that nature," said Jackie.

"Our date night is when he cooks dinner for me, so we do a lot of dinner cooking," said Annette.

They also shared two cents on settling arguments.

"My wife — she will pray over it. Ask the good Lord to direct her, what to do. I just be hoping for a miracle myself, saying, ‘Please Lord, let her forget about it’," joked Jackie.

It’s a romance for the ages and a true Chicago love story.

"In the Bible, in Proverbs, the 18th chapter, 22nd verse it says who shall ever findth a wife, findth a good thing and a favor of the Lord. So I have been blessed, and I have the Lord's favor with me because of my wife," said Jackie.

The couple will celebrate their vow renewal with a trip to Miami.