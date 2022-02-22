Chicago couple delivers palindrome baby – born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 p.m. in Oak Lawn

A Chicago couple's second child was born on "Twosday" – 2/22/22 – at 2:22 p.m.

The baby girl was named Mia. She born at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The hospital says Mia’s parents, Samantha Perez and Ramiro Nunez, were stunned that their daughter was born at 2:22 p.m.

"I’m excited and was not even expecting my baby to be born at 2:22 pm. My husband was joking today that we should deliver at that time, and then my nurse came in and said the same thing," Samantha said.

Samantha Perez, Ramiro Nunez and baby girl Mia | Advocate Christ Medical Center

The Chicago couple also has a son, 3-year-old Andres.

"I delivered my first baby at Advocate Christ Medical Center and it was a wonderful experience, and delivering Mia here was wonderful and even better. Thank you to all the nurses for making this such a great experience," said Samantha.

Advocate Christ Medical Center staff with the family.

The last time a palindrome date like 2/22/22 occurred was in 1622, and the next time it will happen will be in 2422.

