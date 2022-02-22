Chicago couple opens up about daughter being born on 2/22/22

No one will forget little Mia Grace's birthday.

"We can't wait to tell her when she's older, you were on the news the day you were born!" Mia's mother said.

Mia was one of a handful of babies born Tuesday on 2/22/22 at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital.

Call it a twist of fate. Mia's mom went into labor Monday and arrived at Prentice at 3 p.m.

Then, just after midnight, Mia was born, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces. She and mom are doing great, and are shocked at the significance of the date.

"I didn't tell Alex this while she was delivering the baby but I was getting bombarded by family members and friends on the side saying they were hopeful that the baby arrived on 2/22/22 because it would be a special day and they're all sort of cheering for that to happen," said father Frank Damian.

"I know all our friends and family won't forget her birthday now," said mother Alex Damian.

The Noble Square couple will be headed home with their new bundle of joy on Thursday.