Chicago cousins wrongfully convicted in 1981 homicides to be exonerated

Two Chicago men who were wrongfully convicted in the 1981 murders of a young couple will be home with their families this holiday season.

James "Jimmy" Soto, 62, and his cousin, David Ayala, 60, served 42 years in prison, even though no physical evidence linked either man to the murders.

A judge dropped all the charges against them on Thursday afternoon and the cousins walked free.

Soto and Ayala were convicted almost solely based on coerced witness testimonies, according to their attorneys. They also never confessed to the crimes and their lawyers say there was egregious police misconduct.

Ayala was tried under an accountability theory for allegedly ordering the shootings, while Soto was tried as one of the shooters in the murders. However, when police officers originally spoke to three key eyewitnesses, they gave officers statements that absolved Soto and pointed to other offenders.

Officers arrested over a dozen people and charged them with murder to coerce statements against the cousins. One of these witnesses revealed that she had pending obstruction charges during her trial testimony, which, along with similar charges against three additional witnesses, had not been disclosed to the defense.

During Soto and Ayala’s post-conviction investigations and hearings, all witnesses who implicated them during the original trial, aside from the admitted perpetrator who testified against them, recanted their accusations.

Jimmy Soto was wrongly arrested in 1981 at just 20 years old and will be leaving prison at age 62, making him the longest-ever wrongfully incarcerated person in the state of Illinois, along with his cousin. While in prison, Mr. Soto has become an important leader in his community and has helped several men gain new trials or sentence reductions.

He earned his Bachelor’s degree this year as part of Northwestern University’s Prison Education Program. At Northwestern, he studied sociology, law, and creative writing. He has written for the Columbia Writing Project and co-authored a paper in the Public Philosophy Journal on ethics in truth-in-sentencing laws. He recently took the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT) while still incarcerated and hopes to attend law school and advocate for a comprehensive parole system in Illinois.

Ayala was only 18 years old when he was wrongly arrested and sentenced to life in prison. He served 15 of his 42 years of a wrongful conviction in Illinois' condemned Tamms Supermax facility under the harshest conditions.