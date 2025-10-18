Chicago crash: 2 killed, 3 hurt in South Side crash, police say

A crash on the city’s South Side on Friday night left two people dead and three others in the hospital.

The crash happened in the 7500 block of S. Vincennes Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 37-year-old driver of a gray Buick sedan was traveling westbound when she tried to turn left southbound and failed to yield at the intersection, police said.

The Buick then hit a black Dodge traveling eastbound.

Inside the Dodge were five occupants: a 15-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and the 26-year-old male driver.

The 18-year-old woman and the 20-year-old man were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they died.

They were identified as Matthew Cuadra, 20, and April M. Valencia, 18, both of Lansing, Illinois, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other occupants were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A parked gray Mercedes sedan, which was unoccupied at the time of the crash, was also hit.

The driver of the Buick was issued a citation for failing to yield. The Major Accidents Investigative Unit is investigating the crash.