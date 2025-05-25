Chicago crash: Woman, 84, hit, killed after crash on SW Side, CPD says

The Brief An 84-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car that was involved in a crash on Chicago's Southwest Side on Saturday. A silver car was trying to turn left on Archer Avenue when a gray sedan hit it. The silver car then hit the woman, a pedestrian, who was killed.



An 84-year-old woman was killed when a car hit her after being struck by another car on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Archer Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A silver car was traveling eastbound on Archer Avenue and tried to make a left turn. It was then hit by a gray sedan that was traveling westbound.

The silver car then hit the 84-year-old woman pedestrian. She later died at a local hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Maria Ochoa Flores, of Chicago.

The 26-year-old male driver and passenger of the silver car were not injured and refused medical services.

The 63-year-old male driver and passenger of the gray sedan was not injured and also refused medical services.

The 26-year-old driver was issued citations.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear why the gray sedan hit the silver car or what specific citation was issued.