Chicago crash: Woman, 84, hit, killed after crash on SW Side, CPD says
CHICAGO - An 84-year-old woman was killed when a car hit her after being struck by another car on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Saturday evening.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Archer Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.
What we know:
A silver car was traveling eastbound on Archer Avenue and tried to make a left turn. It was then hit by a gray sedan that was traveling westbound.
The silver car then hit the 84-year-old woman pedestrian. She later died at a local hospital.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Maria Ochoa Flores, of Chicago.
The 26-year-old male driver and passenger of the silver car were not injured and refused medical services.
The 63-year-old male driver and passenger of the gray sedan was not injured and also refused medical services.
The 26-year-old driver was issued citations.
Area detectives are investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
It was unclear why the gray sedan hit the silver car or what specific citation was issued.