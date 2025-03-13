Chicago crash: Driver dies after suffering medical emergency

The Brief A 43-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a pole and fence on Chicago’s South Side. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.



A driver died in a single-car crash Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The backstory:

Police said the 43-year-old man suffered a medical emergency while driving and crashed into a pole and fence. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet identified him.

There were no other reported injuries. Detectives with CPD's Major Accidents unit are investigating.

No further information was provided.