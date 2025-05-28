Chicago crash: Hit-and-run on West Side leaves man, 79, dead, woman hurt, police say

The Brief An elderly man was killed and a woman hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Near West Side on Tuesday. A witness told police that the crash happened after a car disregarded a traffic signal. The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.



A hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s Near West Side left one elderly man dead and a woman in the hospital on Tuesday night.

The crash happened a little before 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene where a witness told them that a black sedan had been driving southbound on Western Avenue, ran through a traffic light and hit a white sedan that was driving westbound on Jackson Boulevard.

The driver of the black sedan fled the scene on foot, police said.

A 79-year-old man who was driving the white sedan was taken to Stroger Hospital with trauma to his body. He later died at the hospital.

The passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was also injured and taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody in connection with the crash. Major Accident detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the woman’s condition.