Chicago crash: Hit-and-run on West Side leaves man, 79, dead, woman hurt, police say
CHICAGO - A hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s Near West Side left one elderly man dead and a woman in the hospital on Tuesday night.
The crash happened a little before 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene where a witness told them that a black sedan had been driving southbound on Western Avenue, ran through a traffic light and hit a white sedan that was driving westbound on Jackson Boulevard.
The driver of the black sedan fled the scene on foot, police said.
A 79-year-old man who was driving the white sedan was taken to Stroger Hospital with trauma to his body. He later died at the hospital.
The passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was also injured and taken to Stroger Hospital.
No one was in custody in connection with the crash. Major Accident detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
Police did not specify the woman’s condition.