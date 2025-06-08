Chicago crash: Passenger killed in rollover crash on I-290, ISP says

An 18-year-old passenger was killed in a rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on Saturday night when a car hit a curb.

What we know:

The crash happened on Interstate 290 near Leavitt Street in Chicago, near the Illinois Medical District on the city’s West Side, according to the Illinois State Police.

Around 10 p.m., the car was traveling eastbound on the shoulder and struck the curb, causing it to roll over.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital and died.

The driver was not injured.

The passenger was identified as Noah Alicea, 18, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

It was unclear why the car was driving on the shoulder.