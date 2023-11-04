Chicago crime: 10 armed robberies within an hour Saturday on Southwest Side

Ten armed robberies were reported on Chicago’s Southwest Side within an hour early Saturday, police said.

Most of the robberies involved a group of three to four men approaching the victims, armed with black handguns, and demanding their personal belongings. After the victims complied, the suspects fled in a white 4-door Toyota or Kia sedan.

The robberies took place in the following locations:

2000 Block of West Cullerton Street at 6:15 a.m.

4500 Block of South Fairfield Avenue at 6:15 a.m.

4500 Block of South Washtenaw Avenue at 6:29 a.m.

5800 Block of South Campbell Avenue at 6:47 a.m.

7200 Block of South Fairfield Avneue at 7:00 a.m.

5700 Block of South Rockwell Street at 6:15 a.m.

7300 Block of South Talman Avenue at 7:03 a.m.

7200 Block of South Fairfield Avenue at 6:50 a.m.

7200 Block of South Fairfield Avenue at 7:00 a.m.

6000 Block of South Campbell Avenue at 6:40 a.m.

Police described the suspects as African-American or Hispanic males wearing black clothing and ski masks with black handguns or rifles.

No major injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.