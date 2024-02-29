Chicago crime: 13-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy arrested after allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint

Two teens were arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Chicago police, the two juveniles robbed a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 16-year-old boy then allegedly battered the victim with a weapon.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and arrested the two teens.

No additional information was released.