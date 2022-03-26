Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Crime: 15-year-old girl shot and wounded in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Portage Park
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The teen girl was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the knee and was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

