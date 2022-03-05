Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: 16-year-old boy shot in the eye, critically wounded in Woodlawn

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Woodlawn
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The teen boy in the 1400 block of East 62nd Street about 4:15 pm. when someone entered the home and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the face — specifically his left eye — and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.