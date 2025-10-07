Chicago crime: 17-year-old shot in Calumet Heights

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm Monday night on the South Side and taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition. Police said no arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.



A 17-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Monday night on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The teen was outside around 8:39 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 95th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the arm, police said.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and took him to Trinity Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.