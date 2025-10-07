Chicago crime: 17-year-old shot in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Monday night on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
The teen was outside around 8:39 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 95th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the arm, police said.
Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and took him to Trinity Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.