Chicago crime: 2 critically wounded in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were shot and critically wounded Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers found a 25-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman with gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Central Avenue, according to police.
The man was shot in the chest and the woman was shot in the groin. They were taken to Stroger and Mt. Sinai hospital, respectively, where they were both listed in critical condition.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.