Chicago crime: 2 critically wounded in West Side shooting

The Brief A 25-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Austin. Both were hospitalized as police investigate and no arrests have been made.



What we know:

Officers found a 25-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman with gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Central Avenue, according to police.

The man was shot in the chest and the woman was shot in the groin. They were taken to Stroger and Mt. Sinai hospital, respectively, where they were both listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.