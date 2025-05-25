Chicago crime: 2 injured in drive-by shooting on NW Side, police say

The Brief Two people were shot and injured, one critically, on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police said the gunman fired shots at the victims from a black SUV. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.



Two people were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The two victims, a 59-year-old man and a female victim, were approached by an unknown gunman inside a black SUV.

The gunman fired multiple shots in the victims’ direction.

The man was shot in his right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The female victim was shot in her left shoulder and also taken to Stroger Hospital, but was listed in critical condition.

The gunman fled the scene in an SUV on Chicago Avenue.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.