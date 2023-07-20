Chicago crime: 2 shot multiple times in East Garfield Park

Two people were shot in East Garfield Park Thursday night.

At about 8:08 p.m., two people were standing on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of South Whipple when occupants in a black SUV fired shots, police said.

A 33-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout the body and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The other victim, who is 31 years old, was also shot multiple times throughout the body and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.