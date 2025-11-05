Chicago crime: 2 shot on West Side

The Brief Two men were shot Tuesday night in an empty lot on Chicago’s West Side. Police said officers heard gunfire and saw two suspects firing before they fled. Both victims were hospitalized in good condition as detectives continue to investigate.



Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

Patrol officers heard gunfire around 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Ferdinand Street and saw two men shooting at two others from a distance in an empty lot, according to police. The gunmen fled before officers arrived.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and a 62-year-old man was shot in the arm, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made and Area Four detectives are investigating.