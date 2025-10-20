Chicago crime: 2 shot while driving in Englewood

The Brief Two men were shot while driving early Monday in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. Both were hospitalized, one in serious condition, as police continue to investigate.



Two men were shot while driving, leaving one seriously wounded early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

The men, 22 and 28, were inside a vehicle going westbound around 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 5500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to police.

The 22-year-old was shot in the shoulder and leg, while the 28-year-old was struck in the calf. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where they were listed in serious and fair condition, respectively.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.