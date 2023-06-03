Chicago crime: 2 wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore

A man and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting in South Shore Saturday morning.

Police say the victims were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street around 11:55 a.m. when a dark-in-color sedan drove past and fired shots at them.

The adult victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in his right arm and abdomen. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The 16-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating the shooting.