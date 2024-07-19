Chicago crime: 25-year-old man critically wounded after being shot in Walmart parking lot

A man was critically wounded after being shot in a Walmart parking lot on Chicago's Far South Side Friday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m., a 25-year-old man was in a physical altercation with an unknown offender in the Walmart parking lot, located at 10900 S. Doty Ave., when the offender produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and hip area. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.