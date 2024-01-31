Chicago crime: 3 arrested after allegedly robbing man on CTA Red Line platform in Goose Island

Three suspects are in custody after allegedly robbing a man on the CTA Red Line platform in Goose Island Tuesday night.

Around 8:44 p.m., police responded to a robbery that occurred on the CTA platform in the 1500 block of North Clybourn.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim, a 23-year-old man, who said that he had been approached by two male offenders and a female offender. The three demanded his personal belongings and the victim complied.

The offenders then fled the scene on the Red Line train.

Officers who were waiting at the Cermak location observed the offenders matching the description and placed them in custody after being positively identified.

No injuries were reported. Charges are pending.