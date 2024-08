The Brief A 23-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot while inside a parked car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of South Damen Avenue, where three individuals approached the man and opened fire. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.



A man was critically wounded after being shot in Back of the Yards Friday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man was inside a parked car in the 4600 block of South Damen Avenue when three people approached him, produced guns and fired shots at him, police said.

The man was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.