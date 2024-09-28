Chicago crime: 3 men hospitalized after Humboldt Park shooting

The Brief Three men are hospitalized, in good condition, after a shooting on the West Side. The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue. No suspects are in custody; the investigation is ongoing.



A shooting on the city's West Side left three men hospitalized, and Chicago police are still searching for the suspects.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

Three men, ages 34, 35, and 37, were standing near the sidewalk when a vehicle approached them. At least one suspect inside the vehicle pulled a firearm and fired shots at the victims, according to police.

The 34-year-old was shot in the elbow and taken to Stroger Hospital. The 35-year-old was shot in the leg and also taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 37-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

All three victims are in good condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.