Chicago crime: 3 men robbed employees, customers at gunpoint at several Northwest Side businesses

Three offenders are wanted for robbing employees and customers at gunpoint at several Chicago businesses over the last week.

In each incident, the offenders entered a store with black handguns and pointed them at employees and customers, police said.

The offenders then take money and personal property before fleeing the scene in a black Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations

3900 block of North Harlem Avenue on Oct. 7 at 10:46 p.m.

3500 block of North Harlem Avenue on Oct. 8 at 10:50 p.m.

5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Oct. 10 at 1:06 a.m.

3900 block of West Belmont Avenue on Oct. 10 at 1:38 a.m.

The offenders are described as three Black males wearing black face masks and dark clothing.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.