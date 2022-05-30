Chicago crime: 3 men wounded, 2 critically, in Burnside

Three men were shot in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street.

At about 7:43 p.m., three men were near the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest, and transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the body, and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.

