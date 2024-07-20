Chicago crime: 3 shot in Bronzeville

Three men were shot in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said the victims were standing outside in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue around 10:15 a.m. when someone started shooting at them.

A 34-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

Another 34-year-old man was taken to Providence Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

A 44-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was also listed in good condition.

The offender fled the scene. No arrests have been reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.