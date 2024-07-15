Chicago crime: 3 teenagers arrested with stolen car after armed robbery on NW Side

Three teenagers were charged following an armed robbery in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Sunday.

Police said two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were arrested less than an hour after they allegedly robbed a 47-year-old man at gunpoint.

The incident happened in the 2900 block of North Mango Avenue around 7 p.m.

The offenders were arrested in the first block of North Western Avenue and the 300 block of North Kedzie Avenue. When they were arrested, they had a vehicle was reported stolen from the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue.

Each of the offenders was charged with felony armed robbery. Both 14-year-old boys were charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. The 16-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor as well.

They were scheduled to appear for a juvenile detention hearing on Monday.