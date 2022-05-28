Chicago crime: 3 wounded, 1 critically, in West Side shooting

Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of North Lockwood.

At about 10:15 p.m., a 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle, and a 31-year-old woman was standing near his driver side window.

Several offenders approached the victims and began shooting, before fleeing the scene, police said.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the neck, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was shot in the elbow and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

During the shooting, police say a 32-year-old man was driving down the street, and was shot in the lower back. He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.