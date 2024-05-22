Chicago crime: 4 men wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

Four men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police said a group of men were near the sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Whipple Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside began shooting.

A 29-year-old and a 58-year-old were transported to Mt. Siani Hospital in serious and critical condition respectively.

Police said a 31-year-old man showed up at Mt. Siani Hospital in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

A fourth victim, a 32-year-old man, showed up at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds in fair condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.