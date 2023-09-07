Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: 4 teens charged in armed carjacking on South Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO - Chicago police arrested four 15-year-olds in connection to an armed carjacking in Jeffery Manor on Wednesday evening.  

A 25-year-old man was in the 2400 block of East 97th Street when two boys and two girls took his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police say the group was arrested at 8:45 p.m., just moments after the carjacking.  

The four teenagers were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. One of the girls was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 

One of the boys was charged with possessing a controlled substance. 

No additional information is available at this time. 