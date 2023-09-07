Chicago crime: 4 teens charged in armed carjacking on South Side

Chicago police arrested four 15-year-olds in connection to an armed carjacking in Jeffery Manor on Wednesday evening.

A 25-year-old man was in the 2400 block of East 97th Street when two boys and two girls took his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police say the group was arrested at 8:45 p.m., just moments after the carjacking.

The four teenagers were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. One of the girls was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

One of the boys was charged with possessing a controlled substance.

No additional information is available at this time.