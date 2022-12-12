Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour

Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago.

At about 3 a.m., a 42-year-old man was exiting his vehicle in the 2600 block of West Rice Street when two male offenders approached him, police said.

One of the offenders was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim's wallet.

The victim complied, and the offenders fled the scene on foot.

The victim was not injured.

At about 3:15 a.m., a 20-year-old man was sitting inside his parked vehicle in the 2400 block of West Berwyn when a gray, four-door sedan approached, police said.

Three males exited the vehicle, armed with firearms.

The offenders opened the doors to the victim's vehicle and took items from within, police said.

The offenders got back into the sedan and fled the scene.

The victim was not injured.

At about 3:18 a.m., a 42-year-old man was sitting in his car ready to leave in the 4300 block of North Leavitt when four male offenders exited a silver sedan.

All four offenders were armed with handguns, and demanded the victim's wallet and cell phone, Chicago police said.

The victim complied, and the offenders returned to the silver sedan and fled the scene.

The victim was not injured.

At about 3:45 a.m., a man was unloading items from his vehicle in the 3100 block of West Leland when three male offenders armed with handguns approached him, Chicago police said.

The offenders demanded the victim's wallet, and the victim complied.

One of the offenders then punched the victim in the face.

He returned to a silver sedan, which he arrived in, police said.

The victim refused EMS.

At about 3:55 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was walking outside in the 3100 block of West Grace when she was approached by three male offenders armed with handguns, Chicago police said.

One of the offenders demanded her belongings, and she complied.

The victim was then struck with an unidentified object before the offenders returned to a silver sedan, and fled the scene.

The victim sustained a laceration to the head and was transported to an area hospital, where she is listed in good condition.

At about 4 a.m., a man and a woman were entering their vehicle in the 2300 block of West Superior when a silver sedan stopped near them, police said.

Three male offenders exited the vehicle armed with handguns and approached the victims.

The victims handed over their personal belongings. The offenders then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.

No one is in custody at this time. Area detectives are investigating.