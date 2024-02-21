Chicago crime: 7 robberies reported in less than 24 hours

Seven robberies were reported on Chicago's North Side over the weekend.

In each incident, multiple armed offenders approached the victims and demanded their property by threatening the use of force, police said. After taking the victims' belongings, the offenders fled in a waiting vehicle.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

1500 block of West Ardmore on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

5500 block of North Rockwell on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

5100 block of North Wolcott on Feb. 18 at 7:55 p.m.

2600 block of West Gregory on Feb. 18 at 8:55 p.m.

3000 block of West Peterson on Feb. 18 at 11:40 p.m.

5600 block of North Talman on Feb. 18 at 11:50 p.m.

2600 block of West Albion on Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

The offenders are described as three to four Black males between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. They were wearing dark-colored clothing and face coverings. One of the offenders wore a white face mask.

They were all observed in a dark or black four-door sedan.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.