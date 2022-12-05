Chicago crime: Boy, 16, in critical condition after being shot while sitting in parked car

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a parked car in West Lawn Monday afternoon.

At about 1:25 p.m., the teen boy was sitting in a parked car in the 6000 block of South Pulaski when a red SUV Subaru pulled up alongside the vehicle and fired shots, police said.

The boy was shot in the torso and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody.