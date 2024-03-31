Chicago crime: 3 seriously hurt in Bronzeville shooting

Three people were shot while sitting in a car at a red light in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood early Sunday.

Police say a 23-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were in a vehicle near 47th and State Streets at about 4 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to them and someone began shooting.

The woman was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the left eye. The 18-year-old was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Police say the 30-year-old male was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with two gunshot wounds to the back.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.