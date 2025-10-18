Chicago crime: Fight leads to man being fatally shot, CPD says

The Brief A 53-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation on Chicago's Northwest Side late Friday night. The gunman was taken into custody. The victim has not been identified.



An altercation on the city’s Northwest Side led to the fatal shooting of a man late Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of N. Leavitt Street in Bucktown, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene for a call of a shooting around 10:37 p.m.

The 53-year-old male victim was involved in a domestic altercation when a gunman shot him from inside a home, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

The gunman stayed at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Charges are pending, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.