Chicago crime: Girl, 15, shot in the face while traveling in vehicle

A teen girl was shot in the face on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was traveling in a vehicle in the 6300 block of South Nashville when another vehicle pulled up alongside, Chicago police said.

An offender inside the vehicle then produced a firearm and fired shots at the girl.

She was shot in the face and transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Detectives are investigating.