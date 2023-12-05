Chicago crime: Group of thieves robbing convenience stores in the Loop, Near West Side

Chicago police are searching for a group of people who have been robbing convenience stores in the Loop and Near West Side.

In each incident, multiple armed offenders entered a convenience store and announced a robbery, police said.

The offenders then went behind the counter and removed cash from the register along with other merchandise before getting into a previously reported stolen vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The crimes occurred at the following locations and times:

0-100 block of East Lake Street on Nov. 24 at 6:57 a.m.

800 block of West Van Buren Street on Dec. 3 at 9:36 a.m.

0-100 block of North Wells Street on Dec. 3 at 8:20 p.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are four to five African-American males between the ages of 17 and 30 years old. The offenders were wearing all-black clothing, including black hooded sweatshirts, black ski masks and gloves.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Three Detective Division at (312) - 744-8263.