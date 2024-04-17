Chicago hopes new intelligence center will reduce gun violence in the city

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with state and city leaders, joined forces Wednesday to establish the Crime Gun Intelligence Center in Chicago to combat gun violence.

The objective is to track down shooters and illegal gun dealers.

For the first time, 13 agencies at the federal, state, and city levels came together under one roof to investigate gun crimes. Once a trigger is pulled, analysts will examine shell casings to identify the shooter and gun supplier.

The findings of these investigations are entered into a national database, which can identify violent hotspots, connected crimes and assist in developing and pursuing leads.

This collaborative effort is expected to lead to swift charging decisions, removing offenders from the streets before they can engage in further violence.

Law enforcement leaders expressed confidence that the center will effectively reduce gun violence in Chicago.