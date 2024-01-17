Chicago crime: Driver wanted in hit-and-run that seriously injured 65-year-old man

article

Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that occurred last month on Chicago's South Side.

At about 3:42 a.m. on Dec. 22, a 65-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the 9400 block of South State Street and was seriously injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a two-door, gray-in-color 2007 Chevy Cobalt with registration EG80292-IL.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on 95th Street, passing South Lafayette Avenue, police said.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.