Chicago crime: Kidnappers grab elderly woman, force her into a car and rob her

Chicago police say there's a team of criminals who are targeting elderly women in Humboldt Park and Belmont Central.

Police said in both incidents, the male and female suspects approach the elderly victims and attempt to engage them in conversation, then demand jewelry and money.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In one of the incidents, the victim was kidnapped, forced into a car and then robbed.

Chicago police said the crimes happened:

On June 13 at 11:30 a.m. on North Marmora Avenue near Grand in Belmont Central

On June 14 at 1:30 p.m. on North Keeler Avenue near Grand in Humboldt Park

The male suspect is described as Hispanic with a Brazilian accent, 60- to 62-years-old, wearing a beige hat, sunglasses, black hoodie, and a white COVID mask.

The female suspect is described as Hispanic, 30- to 35-years-old, wearing a white blouse and blue jeans.

Chicago police detectives said anyone with information should call 312-746-7394.