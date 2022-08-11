Chicago crime: Man, 19, shot in leg in Washington Heights
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in Washington Heights Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of South Lowe.
At about 11 a.m., the 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached, Chicago police said.
An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.
The 19-year-old was struck in the left leg.
He was transported to the hospital in good condition.
Area Two detectives are investigating.