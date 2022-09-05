Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night.

At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the groin area.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim was uncooperative with officers.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.