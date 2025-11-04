Chicago crime: Man, 33, shot on West Side

The Brief A 33-year-old man was shot in the thigh while standing outside in the 3800 block of West 16th Street Monday evening, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition as detectives investigate.



A 33-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday evening in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers were called to Mount Sinai Hospital around 5:30 p.m. after the man walked in with a gunshot wound to his thigh, according to Chicago police.

The victim told officers he had been standing outside in the 3800 block of West 16th Street when someone drove by and fired several shots.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by a pedestrian and was listed in good condition. No arrests have been made and Area Four detectives are investigating.