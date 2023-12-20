Chicago crime: Man arrested for punching transit employee at Austin train station

A man accused of punching a Chicago Transit Authority employee in the face at an Austin train station is now behind bars, according to Chicago police.

Devonte Jones, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/transit employee issuance of warrant.

His charge stems from an incident that occurred just before 8:30 a.m., Dec. 14, in the 300 block of N. Central Avenue.

Police say Jones struck a 59-year-old man in the face with a closed fist while inside a train station.

He was identified as the suspect in the attack and was arrested Dec. 19, according to authorities.

Further details are limited and the investigation is ongoing.